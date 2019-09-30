$0.68 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP); Kelly Services – Class A (KELYA) SI Increased By 21.4%

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 83.78% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. CMP’s profit would be $23.04M giving it 20.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Compass Minerals International, Inc.’s analysts see -334.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 79,033 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Kelly Services Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) had an increase of 21.4% in short interest. KELYA's SI was 516,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.4% from 425,700 shares previously. With 141,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Kelly Services Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA)'s short sellers to cover KELYA's short positions. The SI to Kelly Services Inc – Class A's float is 1.66%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 27,624 shares traded. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has risen 17.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.13% the S&P500.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $954.38 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It has a 8.35 P/E ratio. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants accumulated 200 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,808 shares in its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,927 shares stake. Griffin Asset has invested 0.16% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd reported 9,114 shares. Js Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 5,446 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 8,955 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 4,331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cove Street Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 698,566 shares. First Trust Advsr L P has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Viking Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,900 shares. Kistler reported 490 shares.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 32.74 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.