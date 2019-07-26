$0.67 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR); Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Sentiment Is 0.85

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to report $0.67 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.52% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. QSR’s profit would be $170.48 million giving it 28.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s analysts see 21.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 882,746 shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.00% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 07/03/2018 – Restaurant Brands NZ: Full-Year Sales Exceed NZ$740 Million, Up 49% Following Australian, Hawaiian Acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q Net $278.8M; 13/04/2018 – Canada looks into complaints by Tim Hortons franchisees; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’ JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,253.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, CO ADOPTED THE NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 03/05/2018 – A group of Tim Hortons U.S. franchisees is suing parent company Restaurant Brands International; 16/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands New Zealand 2018 NZ$740.8M

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 22 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 26 sold and reduced positions in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now possess: 6.88 million shares, down from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 17 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 128,567 shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) has risen 2.79% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust for 742,574 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 212,325 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 80,599 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors, a California-based fund reported 34,590 shares.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $682.73 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 28.07 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

