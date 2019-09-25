$0.67 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, (LEG); Shorts at Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Raised By 10.52%

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) had an increase of 10.52% in short interest. CIVB’s SI was 132,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.52% from 119,800 shares previously. With 32,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)’s short sellers to cover CIVB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 17,753 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 8.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. LEG’s profit would be $88.09 million giving it 15.12 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s analysts see 4.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 855,850 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It has a 18.84 P/E ratio. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $341.17 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

