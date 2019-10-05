$0.67 EPS Expected for Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB); WEEDMD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (WDDMF) SI Decreased By 62.73%

Analysts expect Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.29% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. FSB’s profit would be $9.80M giving it 11.19 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Franklin Financial Network, Inc.’s analysts see 97.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 62,078 shares traded. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) has declined 23.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FSB News: 25/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Network 1Q EPS 73c; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Franklin Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Financial Network Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSB); 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of Franklin Financial; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services 1Q EPS 80c; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services Total Assets at March 31 Were $1.2 Billion; 25/05/2018 – REX TRUEFORM NAMES DAMIEN FRANKLIN FINANCIAL DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services Raises Quarter Dividend to 27c; 30/04/2018 – Franklin Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

WEEDMD INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) had a decrease of 62.73% in short interest. WDDMF’s SI was 10,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 62.73% from 27,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 77,570 shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WeedMD Inc. produces and distributes medical marijuana for treating patients in Canada. The company has market cap of $112.70 million.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $438.46 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts. It has a 20.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer lending solutions, including first mortgage real estate loans, home equity loans, and other personal loans; small business administration and commercial loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans and construction loans for residential and commercial purposes.

