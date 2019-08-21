$0.67 EPS Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG); MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report $0.67 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.67% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. APOG’s profit would be $17.77M giving it 13.73 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s analysts see 15.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 133,910 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 21 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 17 decreased and sold equity positions in MFS Municipal Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.87 million shares, up from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding MFS Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 9 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Apogee Enterprises, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Associates Limited holds 0.46% or 379,815 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 21,538 shares. 22,384 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 23,064 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 16,542 shares. Mairs & Power Inc has 395,730 shares. Parametric Associate Limited reported 406,044 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 50 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 134,449 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Riverhead Llc holds 0.01% or 4,685 shares. Zebra Limited has 12,568 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 27,200 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance, a New Jersey-based fund reported 162,487 shares.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass services and products in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $975.89 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies . It has a 22.16 P/E ratio. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 34,329 shares traded.