$0.66 EPS Expected for Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD); BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHA (BNKHF) Shorts Up By 10.87%

Analysts expect Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. WAFD’s profit would be $53.10 million giving it 14.13 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Washington Federal, Inc.’s analysts see -1.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 275,642 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BNKHF) had an increase of 10.87% in short interest. BNKHF’s SI was 9.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.87% from 8.35M shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 1493 days are for BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BNKHF)’s short sellers to cover BNKHF’s short positions. It closed at $3.37 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Washington Federal, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 65.32 million shares or 2.18% less from 66.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 27,973 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 8,818 shares. Aperio Limited Co reported 52,892 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 10,232 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 14,331 shares. Principal Group invested in 0.03% or 1.01 million shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). 165,370 are owned by Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability Corp. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.05% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.03% or 47,172 shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 12,642 shares. M Holdings owns 13,364 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 63,149 shares.

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Washington Federal, National Association that provides financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. It also offers single-family residential, construction, land development, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, consumer, and home equity loans.

BOC Hong Kong Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual clients in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.87 billion. It operates through four divisions: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It has a 8.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, family, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.