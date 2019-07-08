$0.66 EPS Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY); First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 24.53% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. TVTY’s profit would be $31.48M giving it 6.55 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Tivity Health, Inc.’s analysts see 29.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 581,162 shares traded. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has declined 50.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TVTY News: 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health: Arra Yerganian Appointed to Newly Created Role of Chief Brand Officer; 29/05/2018 – Tivity Health to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SilverSneakers® Launches Million Pound Challenge; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH AFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health 1Q Rev $149.9M; 13/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q REV. $149.9M, EST. $154.4M; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 49C; 14/05/2018 – Tivity Health and Health eVillages Provide Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico

First Defiance Financial Corp (FDEF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 47 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 50 sold and decreased holdings in First Defiance Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 12.49 million shares, down from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Defiance Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $825.25 million. It offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and insurance exchanges. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides access to its WholeHealth Living network primarily to commercial health plans.

Analysts await First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FDEF’s profit will be $11.23M for 12.26 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by First Defiance Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates a unitary thrift holding firm that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. The company has market cap of $550.98 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 0.97% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. for 31,086 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 31,339 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 171,700 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 95,105 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $7,309 activity.