$0.66 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO); Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. GEO’s profit would be $80.01 million giving it 7.14 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, The GEO Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 796,084 shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Berenberg. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ELY in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. See Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. The GEO Group had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan downgraded The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) rating on Friday, February 15. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $26 target.

The GEO Group, Inc. is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. GEO is the world's leading well-known provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with activities in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $402,130 activity. $77,500 worth of stock was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, May 20 Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 6,575 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $151,400 was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 399,216 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 19.64 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.