$0.66 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (PNR); Beaconlight Capital Has Trimmed Verisign (VRSN) Position

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report $0.66 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.04% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. PNR’s profit would be $113.45 million giving it 14.58 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Pentair plc’s analysts see 53.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.42M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR’S NVENT IN PACT FOR 5YR $200M TERM, 5YR $600M REVOLVER; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 Adj EPS $1.70-$1.80; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Verisign Inc (VRSN) stake by 73.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as Verisign Inc (VRSN)’s stock rose 11.25%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 47,250 shares with $8.58 million value, down from 179,050 last quarter. Verisign Inc now has $25.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.54. About 474,403 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.64M for 46.09 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $422,748 activity. 10,241 shares were sold by Frykman Karl R., worth $422,748 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Water and Electrical. It has a 22.87 P/E ratio. The Water segment designs, makes, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

