$0.66 EPS Expected for NCR (NCR); Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Has 1.36 Sentiment

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 64 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 47 sold and reduced their holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 15.28 million shares, up from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 36 Increased: 41 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report $0.66 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.54% from last quarter's $0.65 EPS. NCR's profit would be $79.27 million giving it 11.74 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, NCR Corporation's analysts see 37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 43,003 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering NCR (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NCR had 5 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 25. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by DA Davidson.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for 28,640 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 576,987 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.72% invested in the company for 46,298 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.64% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 148,300 shares.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining and fast-casual restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $394.95 million. As of September 6, 2017, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 71,092 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) has declined 44.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500.

