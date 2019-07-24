$0.66 EPS Expected for Kforce Inc. (KFRC); Norwood Financial (NWFL) Shorts Raised By 2.87%

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.54% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. KFRC’s profit would be $16.78M giving it 14.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Kforce Inc.’s analysts see 73.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 126,360 shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has risen 11.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c

Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ:NWFL) had an increase of 2.87% in short interest. NWFL’s SI was 46,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.87% from 45,300 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s short sellers to cover NWFL’s short positions. The SI to Norwood Financial Corp’s float is 0.8%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 3,039 shares traded. Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) has risen 16.06% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NWFL News: 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Norwood Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWFL); 16/03/2018 Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial Total Assets $1.127B as of March 31; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q Net $3.13M; 12/04/2018 – Norwood Ma: Norwood Flower Committee; 18/04/2018 – NORWOOD SYSTEMS LTD NOR.AX – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH FON FOR PROVISIONING OF Wl-Fl SERVICES WITHIN NORWOOD’S WORLD Wl-Fl PRODUCT

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Wayne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $217.91 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $63,405 activity. LAMONT KEVIN M also bought $7,325 worth of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) on Friday, January 25. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $11,792 was made by FORTE ANDREW on Tuesday, January 29. 1,340 shares were bought by Matergia Ralph A, worth $42,652 on Wednesday, April 24. Shares for $8,961 were bought by ADAMS JOSEPH W.

Kforce Inc. provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $950.73 million. It operates through three divisions: Technology , Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS). It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, e-commerce, technology infrastructure, network architecture, and security.