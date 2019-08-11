$-0.66 EPS Expected for Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS); Marshfield Associates Decreased By $32.05 Million Its Yum! Brands (YUM) Position

Analysts expect Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) to report $-0.66 EPS on August, 12.After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Gritstone Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 6.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 90,113 shares traded. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates decreased Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 41.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshfield Associates sold 323,737 shares as Yum! Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Marshfield Associates holds 453,457 shares with $45.26M value, down from 777,194 last quarter. Yum! Brands Inc now has $36.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.60 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pizza Hut set to close hundreds of domestic stores – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.82% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wesbanco Bancshares Inc has 7,548 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 59,917 were reported by Fjarde Ap. 3,550 are owned by Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 86,644 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. South State stated it has 59,040 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,304 shares stake. 30 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 36,913 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fiduciary Trust has 12,048 shares. Security Trust has 0.35% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.13% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,277 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Among 7 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Yum! Brands has $116 highest and $84 lowest target. $103.88’s average target is -12.72% below currents $119.02 stock price. Yum! Brands had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of YUM in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of YUM in report on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.

Among 2 analysts covering Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gritstone Oncology has $20 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 84.82% above currents $10.01 stock price. Gritstone Oncology had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Gritstone Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRTS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gritstone Oncology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company has market cap of $357.55 million. The firm focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.