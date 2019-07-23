$0.66 EPS Expected for Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB); Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Unsponsored AM (SMFG) Shorts Up By 6.19%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored AM (NYSE:SMFG) had an increase of 6.19% in short interest. SMFG’s SI was 4.08M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.19% from 3.85 million shares previously. With 967,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored AM (NYSE:SMFG)’s short sellers to cover SMFG’s short positions. The SI to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored AM’s float is 0.06%. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 1.06M shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 18.23% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 11/05/2018 – Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings; 18/05/2018 – Mitsui OSK Is Said to Opt for Exhaust Scrubbers in New Vessels; 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA INTERIM DIVIDEND 9 YEN; 15/05/2018 – SUMITOMO SEIKA 4008.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 9.94 BLN YEN (-0.7 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 9.90 BLN YEN (-0.4 %); 01/05/2018 – SMFG and Daiwa near merger of asset management companies; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Electric 5802.T -2017/18 group results; 28/03/2018 – Japan’s Sumitomo eyes ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Tokyo; 08/05/2018 – SUMITOMO CORP CFO SAYS TO INVEST A TOTAL OF 1.3 TRILLION YEN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS UNDER NEW BUSINESS PLAN; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Mitsui is close to buying stake in Taiwan wind farm – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Chemical 4005.T -2017/18 parent results

Analysts expect Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) to report $0.66 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.04% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. FSB’s profit would be $9.72M giving it 10.34 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Franklin Financial Network, Inc.’s analysts see 60.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 89,027 shares traded or 44.98% up from the average. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) has declined 21.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FSB News: 30/04/2018 – Franklin Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services 1Q EPS 80c; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of Franklin Financial; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Franklin Financial; 15/05/2018 – Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Buys Into Franklin; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 19/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Financial Services Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRAF); 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services Total Assets at March 31 Were $1.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Franklin Financial Network Announces Record Earnings For First Quarter 2018 Of $0.73 Per Diluted Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Financial Network Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSB)

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Finl Network (NYSE:FSB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Franklin Finl Network had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 28 report.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $401.95 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts. It has a 15.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer lending solutions, including first mortgage real estate loans, home equity loans, and other personal loans; small business administration and commercial loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans and construction loans for residential and commercial purposes.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. The company has market cap of $49.17 billion. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. It has a 6.69 P/E ratio. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets.