$0.66 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); Shorts at Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Raised By 0.13%

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 23 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. FL’s profit would be $72.40M giving it 14.92 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Foot Locker, Inc.’s analysts see -56.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 1.07M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. MGTA’s SI was 1.47M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 1.47M shares previously. With 148,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s short sellers to cover MGTA’s short positions. The SI to Magenta Therapeutics Inc’s float is 10.34%. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 17,431 shares traded. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has declined 2.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. The company has market cap of $452.28 million. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016.

More notable recent Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Magenta Therapeutics to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13th – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Magenta Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shareholders Feel About The 12% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magenta Therapeutics: Targeted Conditioning Agents Drive Long-Term Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magenta up 7% on cell therapy data – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy This Biotech Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. It has a 8.23 P/E ratio. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Foot Locker: An Easy Win With Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.