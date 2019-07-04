$0.66 EPS Expected for Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI); Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Mckesson (MCK) Position

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 95.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,806 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock declined 5.86%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 4,994 shares with $585,000 value, down from 119,800 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $26.23B valuation. The stock increased 3.59% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.54M shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Analysts expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report $0.66 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.81% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. FISI’s profit would be $10.55 million giving it 10.78 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Financial Institutions, Inc.’s analysts see -5.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 7,812 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 12.55% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions 1Q EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity. Schechter Lori A. also sold $946,792 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 447,925 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 2,016 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 8,778 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 5,520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 50 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 13,518 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc holds 203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management Limited Company invested in 411,655 shares. Stanley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,000 shares stake. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh, Germany-based fund reported 8,096 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,090 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 8,387 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. First Fincl In reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Citigroup holds 0.01% or 124,944 shares.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.64M for 11.31 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Financial Institutions, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.35 million shares or 2.29% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 463,585 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 42,021 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Co holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset L P accumulated 134,344 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 13,100 shares. 27,500 were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank. Menta Cap Ltd Co owns 19,895 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 69 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 8,923 shares. Citigroup reported 5,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 6,870 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.01% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company has market cap of $455.07 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking and Non-Banking. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $329,900 activity. On Thursday, May 2 the insider DUGAN JOSEPH L bought $301,570. BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY bought $28,330 worth of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) on Friday, May 3.