$0.66 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties (CUZ); BIOTRON LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (BITRF) Shorts Increased By 4.58%

BIOTRON LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:BITRF) had an increase of 4.58% in short interest. BITRF’s SI was 77,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.58% from 74,200 shares previously. With 22,800 avg volume, 3 days are for BIOTRON LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:BITRF)’s short sellers to cover BITRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0507 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $0.66 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CUZ’s profit would be $96.79 million giving it 14.28 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s analysts see -17.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 1.07M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Cousins Properties Incorporated shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co holds 0.04% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 2.23M shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.01% or 3.80M shares. Ameritas Invest holds 240,503 shares. Sei Invests Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 16,301 shares. 341,553 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Grp Llc. 8.26M were reported by Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Fmr Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 15,071 shares. Veritable L P accumulated 29,856 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 76,810 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Hrt Finance Lc invested 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets. It has a 40.25 P/E ratio. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.