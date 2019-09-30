$0.66 EPS Expected for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE); F.N.B. (FNB) Sellers Decreased By 6.13% Their Shorts

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) had a decrease of 6.13% in short interest. FNB’s SI was 10.99 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.13% from 11.70M shares previously. With 1.98 million avg volume, 6 days are for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s short sellers to cover FNB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 2.04M shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB)

Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. BDGE’s profit would be $13.10 million giving it 11.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 24.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 37,116 shares traded or 20.06% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, firms, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It operates through four divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. $3,297 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D on Tuesday, August 13. MOTLEY DAVID L bought $27,799 worth of stock. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $6,109 was bought by Bena Pamela A. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,140 was bought by Mencini Frank C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold F.N.B. Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 235,695 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 0.11% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 802,874 shares. Botty Investors Limited Co holds 0.09% or 24,190 shares in its portfolio. 849 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Mirae Asset Glob Investments owns 77,953 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated stated it has 1.95M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 284,540 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sage Financial Gp Inc holds 3,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ejf Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.42M shares. Blackrock accumulated 36.97M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 29,585 were reported by Philadelphia Tru Commerce. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 115,213 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 44,929 shares.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $588.96 million. The Company’s deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $275,519 activity. Lindenbaum Nathan bought $188,772 worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) on Monday, August 5.