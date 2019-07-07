$0.65 EPS Expected for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW); Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)’s Sentiment Is 4.39

Analysts expect Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 35.64% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. WW’s profit would be $43.56M giving it 7.59 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s analysts see -506.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 1.72 million shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 72.68% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.11% the S&P500.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 470 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 107 reduced and sold equity positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 287.29 million shares, up from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 78 Increased: 183 New Position: 287.

it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity.

General Electric Co holds 95.62% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation for 19.02 million shares. Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 8.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Counsel Llc Ny has 4.84% invested in the company for 898,351 shares. The Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 4.59% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 692,307 shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 720,955 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.01 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 37.72 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56M for 18.81 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

