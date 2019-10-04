$0.65 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH); Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares (TLND) Sellers Increased By 26.43% Their Shorts

Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLND) had an increase of 26.43% in short interest. TLND’s SI was 1.15 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 26.43% from 911,500 shares previously. With 223,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLND)’s short sellers to cover TLND’s short positions. The SI to Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 4.39%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 139,679 shares traded. Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has declined 44.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TLND News: 28/03/2018 – Talend Joins Cloud Leaders in OpenAPl Initiative to Further API Standards and Interoperability; 26/04/2018 – Talend Data Fabric Now Certified on MapR Converged Data Platform Version 6.0; 10/05/2018 – TALEND SA TLND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.46, REV VIEW $201.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – TALEND SA – RAM BARTOV HAS BEEN APPOINTED INTERIM CFO, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 13; 10/05/2018 – TALEND SA TLND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $202.6 MLN TO $204.6 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Talend Joins Cloud Leaders in OpenAPI Initiative to Further API Standards and Interoperability; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 09/04/2018 – Talend to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 11/05/2018 – TALEND SA TLND.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $55

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report $0.65 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. PBH’s profit would be $32.66M giving it 13.53 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 199,798 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 5.42% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,050 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. The California-based Primecap Co Ca has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). 86,700 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability. Acadian Asset Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.48M shares. 50,000 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 168,245 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested 0.05% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). State Street Corporation holds 2.11M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 9,427 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 1.21 million shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. It creates and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products.