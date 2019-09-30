$0.65 EPS Expected for Liberty Property Trust (LPT); Frontline LTD. Ordinary Shares (FRO) Sellers Increased By 5.21% Their Shorts

Frontline LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FRO) had an increase of 5.21% in short interest. FRO’s SI was 4.61 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.21% from 4.38M shares previously. With 910,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Frontline LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FRO)’s short sellers to cover FRO’s short positions. The SI to Frontline LTD. Ordinary Shares’s float is 6.03%. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 960,097 shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has risen 45.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FRO News: 31/05/2018 – Frontline expects scrapping, OPEC output to boost oil tanker demand; 19/04/2018 – Frontline Education Partners with University of Washington Center for Educational Leadership to Offer 5D+™ Rubric for Instruc; 24/04/2018 – Frontline of the hedge fund fight; 10/05/2018 – ISRAELI DEFENCE MINISTER LIEBERMAN SAYS ISRAEL WON’T ALLOW IRAN TO TURN SYRIA INTO A “FRONTLINE BASE” AGAINST ISRAEL; 29/05/2018 – Storytelling Training Leads Frontline Health Workers to Advocate at the Highest Levels of Governance; 30/05/2018 – Telegram App on Frontline of Iran’s Assault on Online Freedom; 10/05/2018 – Frontline Education Named SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Ad; 23/05/2018 – Frontline Education Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Prologic; 29/03/2018 – Techniks Industries Announces Rebranding of Company to Frontline Tooling Solutions, the Parent Company of Techniks Tool Group; 11/04/2018 – DoD-US Marines: Making it Rain: Improving Medical Readiness at the Frontline

Analysts expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report $0.65 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.80% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. LPT’s profit would be $96.78M giving it 19.82 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Liberty Property Trust’s analysts see -4.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 969,717 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It has a 22.52 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Liberty Property Trust has $5700 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53’s average target is 2.83% above currents $51.54 stock price. Liberty Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Liberty Property Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment holding trust. The company has market cap of $7.67 billion. Through its subsidiary, it provides leasing, property management, development, acquisition, and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of industrial and office properties. It has a 16.12 P/E ratio. The firm invests in industrial properties including various warehouse, distribution, service, assembly, light manufacturing, and research and development facilities.