$0.65 EPS Expected for KB Home (KBH); River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 34.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 49,661 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 93,766 shares with $12.56 million value, down from 143,427 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report $0.65 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 25.29% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. KBH’s profit would be $57.34 million giving it 12.07 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, KB Home’s analysts see 27.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 2.37M shares traded or 41.50% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is -7.17% below currents $31.39 stock price. KB Home had 14 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27. Credit Suisse maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rating on Wednesday, March 27. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $20 target. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research upgraded KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rating on Thursday, June 27. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $3000 target. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Co owns 34,286 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Co stated it has 10,817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based First Advsrs L P has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 22,371 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Metropolitan Life accumulated 0.02% or 49,020 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 9,537 shares. Cipher Lp reported 126,574 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru reported 5,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 20,591 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 1 shares. 158,149 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 12,103 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 4,823 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 74,567 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 500,536 shares. 60,000 are owned by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance. Mcf Lc stated it has 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clough Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 418,040 shares. Bell Bancshares stated it has 19,247 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan & Co accumulated 2.55% or 24,682 shares. Plante Moran Advsr accumulated 32,885 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 150,000 shares. 2.93M were accumulated by Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3.84% stake. Hodges Management Incorporated reported 51,163 shares stake. Westend Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 255,660 shares. Canal Insurance, a South Carolina-based fund reported 132,000 shares. The Michigan-based Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.