$0.65 EPS Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART); Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)’s Sentiment Is 2.33

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report $0.65 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.17% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. IART’s profit would be $55.60M giving it 22.98 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -10.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.75. About 9,480 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA

Hallmark Financial Services Inc (HALL) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.37, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 49 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 21 decreased and sold stock positions in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 10.85 million shares, down from 10.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hallmark Financial Services Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 20 New Position: 29.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 51.29 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 34.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HALL’s profit will be $5.62M for 14.80 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.19% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for 1.57 million shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc owns 671,600 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.43% invested in the company for 117,570 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Management Inc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 195,270 shares.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $332.56 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 10.18 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.