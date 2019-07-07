$-0.65 EPS Expected for Instructure, Inc. (INST); SUPPORT.COM (SPRT) Sellers Increased By 130.43% Their Shorts

SUPPORT.COM Inc (NASDAQ:SPRT) had an increase of 130.43% in short interest. SPRT’s SI was 5,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 130.43% from 2,300 shares previously. With 13,300 avg volume, 0 days are for SUPPORT.COM Inc (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s short sellers to cover SPRT’s short positions. The SI to SUPPORT.COM Inc’s float is 0.04%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5575. About 23,623 shares traded. Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) has declined 17.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPRT News: 08/05/2018 – support.com 1Q Rev $16.5M; 08/05/2018 – support.com 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 03/04/2018 – HG Data Announces Elizabeth Cholawsky as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 support.com 4Q Rev $16.3M; 08/05/2018 – Support.com 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supportcom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPRT)

Analysts expect Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) to report $-0.65 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Instructure, Inc.’s analysts see 30.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 101,248 shares traded. Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) has declined 0.70% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INST News: 22/05/2018 – Instructure Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Had Seen FY Adj Loss/Share $1.03 to 97 Cents; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 04/05/2018 – Instructure Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Instructure Appoints Software Industry Veteran Dan Goldsmith as President; 30/04/2018 – Instructure 1Q Rev $48M; 28/03/2018 Queen’s University Belfast selects Canvas to help meet ambitious digital vision; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees 2Q Rev $49.1M-$49.7M; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $48.0M, EST. $47.1M; 08/05/2018 – lnstructure Appoints Software Industry Veteran Dan Goldsmith as President

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $30.86 million. The firm offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets.