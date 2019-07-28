$-0.65 EPS Expected for Instructure, Inc. (INST); Sempra Energy (SRE) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) to report $-0.65 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Instructure, Inc.’s analysts see 30.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 499,963 shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) has declined 0.70% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INST News: 08/05/2018 – lnstructure Appoints Software Industry Veteran Dan Goldsmith as President; 04/05/2018 – Instructure Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees 2Q Rev $49.1M-$49.7M; 22/05/2018 – Instructure Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 Queen’s University Belfast selects Canvas to help meet ambitious digital vision; 08/05/2018 – Instructure Appoints Software Industry Veteran Dan Goldsmith as President; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $48.0M, EST. $47.1M; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees FY Rev $204.5M-$209.5M; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 25c-Adj Loss/Shr 27c

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Thursday, March 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) latest ratings:

25/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $131.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $137 New Target: $140 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132 New Target: $134 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $132 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $128 New Target: $130 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $126 New Target: $128 Maintain

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ca holds 29,141 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 46 were reported by Jcic Asset Mgmt. Shelton Cap accumulated 320 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.28% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Csat Invest Advisory L P holds 0.23% or 3,615 shares. 62,580 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Benjamin F Edwards & Company has 1,733 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Newfocus Finance Gp Ltd Com, Washington-based fund reported 18,469 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Arrow Corp accumulated 1,340 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Raymond James Tru Na holds 10,906 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Caprock Group Inc invested in 6,844 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.49 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 37.77 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 745,048 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update