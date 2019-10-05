$0.65 EPS Expected for frontdoor, inc. (FTDR); Shorts at ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS ORDINARY SHARES (ATBPF) Raised By 16.67%

Analysts expect frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) to report $0.65 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.99% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. FTDR’s profit would be $54.14 million giving it 19.04 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, frontdoor, inc.’s analysts see -10.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 182,621 shares traded. frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had an increase of 16.67% in short interest. ATBPF’s SI was 6,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.67% from 5,400 shares previously. With 125,200 avg volume, 0 days are for ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)’s short sellers to cover ATBPF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.0063 during the last trading session, reaching $0.29. About 4,500 shares traded. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Frontdoor has $5500 highest and $40 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is -1.52% below currents $49.5 stock price. Frontdoor had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Wells Fargo downgraded frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) rating on Friday, September 27. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It has a 30 P/E ratio. It serves approximately two million clients through a network of 15,000 pre-qualified contractor firms.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiaries, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals primarily in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $79.40 million. The companyÂ’s lead compound is the ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of osteoarthritis, as well as to treat rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and cancer chemoprevention.