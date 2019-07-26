$-0.65 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO); YOKOHAMA RUBBER ORDINARY SHARES (YORUF) Shorts Down By 10.42%

Analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to report $-0.65 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $-0.85 EPS. After having $-0.64 EPS previously, Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 1.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 8,377 shares traded. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has declined 50.93% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EVLO News: 18/05/2018 DEMENTIA DISCOVERY LP REPORTS A PASSIVE STAKE OF 8.3 PCT IN EVELO BIOSCIENCES AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – CASH POSITION: AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $114.3 MLN; 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS PLUS PROCEEDS FROM IPO TO ENABLE IT TO FUND REQUIREMENTS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2020; 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – IND ACCEPTED BY FDA FOR PHASE 2A INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED CLINICAL TRIAL OF EDP1503 IN METASTATIC MELANOMA

YOKOHAMA RUBBER ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YORUF) had a decrease of 10.42% in short interest. YORUF’s SI was 713,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.42% from 795,900 shares previously. It closed at $18.58 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $227.51 million. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. It currently has negative earnings.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells tires, and industrial and other products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm operates through Tires, Multiple Business , and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Tire segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminum alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.