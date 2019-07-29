$0.65 EPS Expected for Cubic (CUB); Telenav (TNAV)’s Sentiment Is 2.3

Telenav Inc (TNAV) investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 46 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 20 cut down and sold their holdings in Telenav Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 18.26 million shares, up from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Telenav Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 22 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 2,066.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. CUB’s profit would be $20.25 million giving it 26.15 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Cubic Corporation’s analysts see 170.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 257,290 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

More notable recent Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Telenav Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast Scheduled for Aug. 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Low-Priced, High-Potential Tech Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Telenav Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Nasdaq:TNAV – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Telenav’s (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shareholders Feel About The 22% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

The stock increased 1.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 272,224 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) has risen 37.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. holds 7.25% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. for 4.79 million shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 152,437 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Investments Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 2.57 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 242,786 shares.

Analysts await Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 69.49% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Telenav, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location platform services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $419.46 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.67 million activity.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 245.45 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cubic had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, April 5. The stock of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417. EDWARDS JAMES R bought 167 shares worth $9,904. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H. WARNER JOHN H JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250. Aga Anshooman bought 123 shares worth $7,196. The insider HARRISON MARK bought $10,025.