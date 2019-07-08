$0.65 EPS Expected for Ball (BLL); National Bank Holdings Has 1.05 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.07% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. BLL’s profit would be $217.59M giving it 27.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Ball Corporation’s analysts see 32.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 979,469 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 13/03/2018 – School of American Ballet Marks Annual Winter Ball; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 58 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 55 sold and reduced positions in National Bank Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 27.38 million shares, up from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding National Bank Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 44 New Position: 14.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $23.67 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 55.29 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. Fisher Daniel William had sold 7,000 shares worth $371,886 on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $725,018 were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C. On Wednesday, February 13 HAYES JOHN A sold $5.06M worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 91,701 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Com has 8,548 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Scopus Asset Management Lp has invested 0.38% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.06% or 42,933 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd has 70,411 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 1.13M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 16,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1.45 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory L P accumulated 286 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 26,510 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 5,489 are held by Brookstone Cap Mngmt. Arizona State Retirement invested in 107,961 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 39,333 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 644 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ball had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 5.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.17% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation for 464,143 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 665,778 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 292,656 shares.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 15.86 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $18.71M for 14.56 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.