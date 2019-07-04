$0.64 EPS Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI); Last Week Cobham plc (LON:COB) Analysts

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.59% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. UBSI’s profit would be $65.34M giving it 14.37 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, United Bankshares, Inc.’s analysts see 3.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 233,073 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%

Among 3 analysts covering Cobham (LON:COB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cobham had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of COB in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cobham plc (LON:COB) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, January 8. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of COB in report on Tuesday, May 28 with “Sell” rating. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See Cobham plc (LON:COB) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 107.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 132.00 New Target: GBX 138.00 Unchanged

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 132.00 Maintain

05/02/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 117.00 New Target: GBX 119.00 Upgrade

10/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 130.00 New Target: GBX 115.00 Reiteration

08/01/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Maintain

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company has market cap of 2.72 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. It has a 36.68 P/E ratio. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets.

The stock increased 0.84% or GBX 0.95 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 113.7. About 806,980 shares traded. Cobham plc (LON:COB) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold United Bankshares, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth has 500 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 167,310 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. Raymond James And accumulated 38,720 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 68,708 shares. Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Profund Limited Liability reported 11,535 shares stake. The New York-based Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Dubuque Bank & holds 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 623 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 105,638 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 44,199 shares. Comm Bank & Trust accumulated 10,145 shares. Navellier Assoc accumulated 0.09% or 15,442 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Cornerstone invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock.

United Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Bank and United Bank (VA) that provide commercial and retail banking services and products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans.

