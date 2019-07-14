$0.64 EPS Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU); Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Increased Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) stake by 25.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 23,328 shares as Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD)’s stock declined 7.56%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 115,113 shares with $5.75M value, up from 91,785 last quarter. Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp now has $28.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 1.46M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE UNIT ENTERED $850M SR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.28% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. SU’s profit would be $1.00B giving it 12.61 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Suncor Energy Inc.’s analysts see 10.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 1.63M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $50.64 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

Among 4 analysts covering TD Ameritrade (NYSE:AMTD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. TD Ameritrade had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital maintained TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $63 target. The stock of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. The stock of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) stake by 17,966 shares to 20,807 valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 25,874 shares and now owns 9,261 shares. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) was reduced too.