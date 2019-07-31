$0.64 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH); ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ORDINARY SHARES AUS (EBKOF) Shorts Up By 26.81%

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report $0.64 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. PBH’s profit would be $32.77 million giving it 13.54 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 300,746 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:EBKOF) had an increase of 26.81% in short interest. EBKOF’s SI was 143,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.81% from 113,000 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 84 days are for ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:EBKOF)’s short sellers to cover EBKOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 100 shares traded. Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKOF) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru Inc invested in 0.02% or 539,473 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 96,767 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 164,445 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm accumulated 14,486 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com reported 819,356 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 13,402 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 564,220 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Swiss Bancshares holds 94,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Loomis Sayles Lp invested in 0.01% or 161,749 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 850,212 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 45,337 shares. M&T Bancshares stated it has 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 6,418 shares.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Another recent and important Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKOF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Metro Bank Falls To Its Lowest Level Ever On Capital Ratio Panic While German Power Companies Smell Money – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate clients in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.03 billion. The firm operates through Retail, Corporates, Intragroup Elimination, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Markets, and Group Corporate Center divisions. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. It offers savings accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication and cash management services; letters of credit, guarantees, equity finance, and revolving export credit lines; and investment, and acquisition and leveraged finance services.