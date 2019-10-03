$0.64 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank (MBWM); Shorts at Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Lowered By 3.18%

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $0.64 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.92% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. MBWM’s profit would be $10.51 million giving it 12.57 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Mercantile Bank Corporation’s analysts see 1.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 25,715 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:DCOM) had a decrease of 3.18% in short interest. DCOM’s SI was 1.21 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.18% from 1.25 million shares previously. With 120,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:DCOM)’s short sellers to cover DCOM’s short positions. The SI to Dime Community Bancshares Inc’s float is 3.93%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 90,091 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $528.54 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Mercantile Bank Corporation shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 9.16 million shares or 4.81% more from 8.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,862 are held by Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 9,920 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). State Street has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 342,097 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,500 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 6,215 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 36,688 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 15,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 70,736 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 9,567 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability owns 10,279 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 15,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Inc reported 7,241 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding firm for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. The company has market cap of $769.20 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.9 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans.