$0.64 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank (MBWM); 3 Analysts Bullish Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)

Among 4 analysts covering Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC has GBX 255 highest and GBX 229 lowest target. GBX 241’s average target is 22.90% above currents GBX 196.1 stock price. Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC had 18 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 16 report. The stock of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, September 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS. See Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $0.64 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.92% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. MBWM’s profit would be $10.51M giving it 12.54 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Mercantile Bank Corporation’s analysts see 1.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 17,360 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $527.06 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Mercantile Bank Corporation shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 9.16 million shares or 4.81% more from 8.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 179 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 27,700 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). 5,507 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 0% or 9,567 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Pnc Service Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 7,241 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 98,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 3,100 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated reported 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 10,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 13,400 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 3,961 shares.

The stock decreased 1.51% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 196.1. About 2.14 million shares traded. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.71 billion GBP. The firm is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing. It has a 15.32 P/E ratio. It operates through 491 stores.