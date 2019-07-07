$0.64 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, (LEG); Compx International (CIX)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Compx International Inc (CIX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 10 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 9 reduced and sold their positions in Compx International Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.34 million shares, down from 1.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Compx International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.59% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. LEG’s profit would be $84.01 million giving it 15.20 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s analysts see 30.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 386,199 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Sessa Capital Im L.P. holds 0.88% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. for 431,732 shares.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $197.35 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Security Products and Marine Components. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. The Security Products segment makes mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It has a 18.18 P/E ratio. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

