$0.64 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways (JBLU); Shorts at MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (MCHOY) Lowered By 8.7%

MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) had a decrease of 8.7% in short interest. MCHOY’s SI was 14,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.7% from 16,100 shares previously. With 64,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHOY)’s short sellers to cover MCHOY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 20,308 shares traded. Multichoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $0.64 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 48.84% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. JBLU’s profit would be $185.76M giving it 6.70 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 5.16 million shares traded or 20.62% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 07/03/2018 – Okta Identity Cloud Securely Connects JetBlue to its Customers; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Load Factor Was 89.0%; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Is Refining Long Beach, Calif. Schedule to Better Meet the Needs of the Market; 04/04/2018 – Checketts to Step Down From JetBlue Board as Co. Reviews Board Composition; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – TRAFFIC IN APRIL INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 5.3 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports February Traffic; 06/03/2018 JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names Joanna Geraghty as President, Operating Chief; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Load Factor 84.6% Vs. 83.9%

Multichoice Group Limited, an entertainment company, through its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV broadcast services in Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It operates through South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers digital satellite television, online services, and subscription video-on-demand services, as well as digital terrestrial television services.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

