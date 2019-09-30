$0.64 EPS Expected for Fortis Inc. (FTS); Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding By $475,200

Analysts expect Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to report $0.64 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.54% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. T_FTS’s profit would be $279.43 million giving it 21.95 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Fortis Inc.’s analysts see -13.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 534,139 shares traded. Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Latest bids for India’s Fortis Healthcare; 18/04/2018 – JUPITER INDIA, EAST BRIDGE OWN TOTAL 12.04% OF FORTIS: FILING; 25/04/2018 – DELHI HIGH COURT REFUSES TO HALT FORTIS HEALTHCARE ASSET SALE; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Fortis Healthcare Ltd. – Board Meeting-Outcome Of Board Meeting; 07/05/2018 – MANIPAL’S RANJAN PAI COMMENTS ON FORTIS BID IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – FORTIS GETS NOTICE FROM EAST BRIDGE, JUPITER ON BOARD REJIG; 29/05/2018 – India’s Fortis Healthcare starts fresh bidding process; 20/03/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 11/04/2018 – IHH CONTEMPLATING CASH OFFER FOR FORTIS HEALTH – ET NOW CITING; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare to make open offer for India’s Fortis – Economic Times

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) stake by 38.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 7,425 shares as Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 11,856 shares with $760,000 value, down from 19,281 last quarter. Vornado Rlty Tr now has $12.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 941,227 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $24.53 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in Arizona??s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 23,322 shares to 31,876 valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2. It also upped United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 20,835 shares and now owns 30,338 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty has $73 highest and $7300 lowest target. $73’s average target is 14.58% above currents $63.71 stock price. Vornado Realty had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 32,872 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 113,305 shares. 3,838 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Price Michael F holds 108,000 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Next has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 200 shares. Intersect Cap Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 69,287 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt has 41,339 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 12 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 4,278 are held by Colony Group Ltd Co. Forward Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.62% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.18% stake. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% stake.