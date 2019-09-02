$-0.64 EPS Expected for Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP); American Software (AMSWA) Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) to report $-0.64 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.59% from last quarter’s $-0.63 EPS. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -404.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7726. About 116,050 shares traded. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 72.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – WORKING TO CLOSE ON A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP-ON MAY 14, FERRELLGAS, L.P., PARTNERSHIP OF CO EXECUTED A SEVENTH AMENDMENT TO ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP- AMENDMENT EXTENDS FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE BY 3 YEARS, INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $225 MLN TO $250 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Declares Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Cash Distribution; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – COMPANY IS EVALUATING VARIOUS OPTIONS RELATED TO ITS NEAR-DATED OUTSTANDING UNSECURED BONDS; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS 2Q REV. $755.2M, EST. $704.0M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces Extension of Upsized Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – NEW FACILITY INCLUDES A $300 MLN CASH FLOW REVOLVER, AS WELL AS A $275 MLN TERM LOAN

American Software Inc (AMSWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 47 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 36 decreased and sold positions in American Software Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 23.75 million shares, up from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Software Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 29 Increased: 32 New Position: 15.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $73.43 million. It operates in two divisions: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.36 million shares or 41.56% less from 4.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa invested in 0% or 15,960 shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 5,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc accumulated 58,770 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests reported 24,158 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 408 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 300,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Tortoise Management holds 3,000 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,000 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. for 794,051 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 158,895 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 204,800 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.63% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.12 million shares.

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $451.02 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 74.69 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.