$-0.64 EPS Expected for CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS); Schweitzer Mauduit International (SWM) Sentiment Is 1.44

Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc (SWM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 79 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 55 sold and decreased their holdings in Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 27.18 million shares, down from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 41 Increased: 47 New Position: 32.

Analysts expect CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to report $-0.64 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.67 EPS change or 51.15% from last quarter’s $-1.31 EPS. After having $-1.30 EPS previously, CSS Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -50.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 12,442 shares traded. CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) has declined 60.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Cherokee Css, Ga’s $36.8m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018; 16/04/2018 – CSS to Showcase Futureproof Digital Identity Solutions for Today’s Enterprise & Internet of Things (IoT) at RSA Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS Industries’ Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Automotive IoT Security – CSS Successfully Completes 500 Million Connected Vehicle Pilot; 17/04/2018 – CSS and ISARA Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 24/04/2018 – DoD-NSA: Senate Confirms LTG Nakasone to Lead USCYBERCOM and NSA/CSS; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS lndustries’ Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – CSS Gradient Backgrounds by Brand Gradients Get Over 500 Upvotes from Product Hunt Within 1 Week; 20/04/2018 – DJ CSS Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSS); 27/03/2018 – STEPHEN P. CRANE JOINS CSS INDUSTRIES’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products.

Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Midas Management Corp owns 33,343 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has 0.48% invested in the company for 95,431 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 436,265 shares.

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 63,892 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

Analysts await Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.99 per share. SWM’s profit will be $29.32M for 8.68 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CSS Industries, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 5.56 million shares or 11.30% less from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation reported 30,186 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) for 47 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 8,760 shares. Minerva Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,238 shares. Blackrock stated it has 198,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 222,731 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1,381 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0% in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). 35,267 are held by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. 34,628 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 49,246 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Walthausen Llc reported 285,283 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Limited Company reported 56,455 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $222,537 activity. Shares for $222,537 were bought by MATTHIAS REBECCA C on Tuesday, February 12.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, makes, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $44.19 million. The Company’s craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products.