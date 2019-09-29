$0.63 EPS Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI); Shorts at Colgate-palmolive Company (CL) Raised By 6.78%

Colgate-palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) had an increase of 6.78% in short interest. CL’s SI was 10.13M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.78% from 9.49 million shares previously. With 3.17 million avg volume, 3 days are for Colgate-palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s short sellers to cover CL’s short positions. The SI to Colgate-palmolive Company’s float is 1.18%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.27M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.61% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. UBSI’s profit would be $64.19 million giving it 15.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, United Bankshares, Inc.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 276,208 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.86 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 3.24% above currents $73.26 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,943 activity. Shares for $80,943 were bought by Weddle Mary K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.