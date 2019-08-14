$0.63 EPS Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX); 2 Analysts Are Bullish Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom has $125 highest and $60 lowest target. $104.25’s average target is -2.82% below currents $107.28 stock price. Hill-Rom had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $108 target. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. See Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $116.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $114 New Target: $125 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $103 New Target: $108 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $116 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Maintain

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.62% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. TJX’s profit would be $763.98M giving it 21.25 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, The TJX Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 10.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 6.28M shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings Keeps Its Growth Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hillrom Buys Breathe Technologies In $130M Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, communications technologies and software solutions, and health care furniture; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 33.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, and MetaNeb systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

The stock increased 1.03% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 372,680 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 26,137 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr owns 42,544 shares. Burney Com has 4,509 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 47,903 shares. Sg Americas Limited holds 0.01% or 6,196 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 41,614 shares stake. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 10,044 shares. Weik reported 0.18% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 301,034 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank has 2,710 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 143 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold The TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny invested in 0.74% or 75,991 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America owns 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3,568 shares. Gideon invested in 44,908 shares. The Ohio-based Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 46,280 were accumulated by Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 1.09 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Manchester Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,252 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One holds 796,115 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Condor Cap Mgmt stated it has 18,615 shares. Profund Lc has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Exane Derivatives owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Matarin Management Lc owns 83,882 shares.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.93 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 21.93 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall d??cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.