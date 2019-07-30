$0.63 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC); Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Increased By $30.65 Million Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) stake by 258.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc acquired 245,160 shares as Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 340,150 shares with $42.55M value, up from 94,990 last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc New now has $47.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 894,917 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 21.15% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. TMHC’s profit would be $66.93M giving it 8.71 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s analysts see 36.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 620,907 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Trust Co Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Markston Ltd Liability Company holds 0.45% or 30,636 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communications holds 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 2,440 shares. The Massachusetts-based Highfields Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.6% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1,583 are held by North Star Invest Mngmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 72,050 shares stake. Cibc Ww owns 2,597 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,301 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 178,612 shares. 9,150 were accumulated by Smith Chas P Pa Cpas. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 813 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Among 8 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Marriott International had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Berenberg maintained the shares of MAR in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 558,141 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 86,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 9.50 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 2,119 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 17,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stanley invested in 0.21% or 48,669 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 141,209 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 172,361 shares. American Intll Gp has 73,619 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 85,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 1.37 million shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.83M shares. Polar Llp reported 0.27% stake. Fil Ltd has invested 0.13% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Us Retail Bank De holds 853 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Wedbush. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 14.