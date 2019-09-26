$0.63 EPS Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY); National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Covered By 4 Bulls

Analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. RCKY’s profit would be $4.66 million giving it 12.80 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Rocky Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 29,855 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018

Among 6 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27.57’s average target is 23.74% above currents $22.28 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Thursday, September 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Thursday, September 5. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Positive” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Susquehanna. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Monday, April 15 report. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. See National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) latest ratings:

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $238.62 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and other specialty retailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Rocky Brands, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.13 million shares or 2.62% more from 4.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Inc invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Franklin Res invested in 159,041 shares. National Services Wi stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). 145 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Mackay Shields Ltd, New York-based fund reported 92,624 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Llc has 0.01% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 28,035 shares. 191,300 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 4,133 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,394 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 228,324 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated reported 15,771 shares. Hillsdale Inc has 900 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc stated it has 149,061 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 21,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 80,195 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Energy Opportunities Capital Limited holds 6.19% or 111,637 shares. Csat Invest Advisory L P stated it has 2,528 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Old National Commercial Bank In holds 0.01% or 10,523 shares in its portfolio. 2.35 million are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. 412,683 were accumulated by Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. St Germain D J Com holds 0.76% or 314,626 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 71 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 3,325 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd holds 13,684 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 32 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Llc Ny holds 116,480 shares.

The stock increased 3.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 4.09 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.60 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.