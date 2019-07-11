$0.63 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH); Pluralsight – Class A (PS) Shorts Down By 19.61%

Pluralsight Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PS) had a decrease of 19.61% in short interest. PS’s SI was 3.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.61% from 3.81 million shares previously. With 1.17 million avg volume, 3 days are for Pluralsight Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PS)’s short sellers to cover PS’s short positions. The SI to Pluralsight Inc – Class A’s float is 58.11%. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 1.52 million shares traded. Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.35% from last quarter's $0.68 EPS. PBH's profit would be $32.26M giving it 12.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.'s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. It closed at $30.97 lastly. It is down 19.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. The Company’s learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. It currently has negative earnings. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business clients to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.09M were accumulated by Champlain Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 5,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 55,885 are held by Rmb Limited Liability Corp. 135,589 were accumulated by Amer Group Inc Inc. Amer Century holds 21,921 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,572 shares. 113,000 were accumulated by Olstein Management Lp. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 697 shares. Bragg Fin Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 65,112 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 31,525 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 474 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 13,468 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).