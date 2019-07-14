$0.63 EPS Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI); Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund (MCA) Sentiment Is 0.95

Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc (MCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.28, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 18 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 19 reduced and sold stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 5.74 million shares, down from 6.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. PPBI’s profit would be $39.50M giving it 12.47 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 1.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 275,184 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 9,496 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 66,813 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 938,222 shares. Stieven Cap Advsrs Lp, a Missouri-based fund reported 588,242 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 1.16M shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Advsrs Asset Management invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Salzhauer Michael owns 8,540 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 57,278 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 118,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 14,451 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 412,763 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust reported 16 shares.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 13.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, U.S. small business administration loans, warehouse credit facilities, commercial real estate loans, residential home loans, construction loans, and consumer loans, as well as banking products for homeowners associations and franchise lending.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 41,962 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) has risen 5.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.73% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $486.50 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 70.35 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

