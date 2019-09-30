$0.63 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP); ConocoPhillips (COP) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.62% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. NEP’s profit would be $35.37M giving it 20.79 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s analysts see -228.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 196,236 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 38.17% above currents $57.9 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”. See ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) latest ratings:

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 3.54% less from 45.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 95,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alphaone Invest Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 90 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited holds 130,930 shares. Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) has 1,180 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 178,039 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 20,068 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coastline holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 12,950 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 21,097 were reported by Mariner. 2,827 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated has 0.49% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 26,700 shares. First Tru L P has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Boston Advsr Ltd Llc holds 34,445 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold ConocoPhillips shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,531 shares. New York-based Bessemer Secs Limited Com has invested 0.51% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs stated it has 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Whittier Tru has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Huber Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 34,000 shares. Asset Incorporated reported 62,462 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.28% or 52,632 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset invested in 36,088 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc reported 158,191 shares stake. Pennsylvania Trust Co has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cypress Cap Gp owns 31,592 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru Co has invested 0.33% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj has 18,725 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Whitnell & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.28 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 9.34 P/E ratio.