$0.63 EPS Expected for Eni S.p.A. (E); D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped Its Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) stake by 994.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 121,383 shares as Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC)’s stock rose 4.94%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 133,594 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 12,211 last quarter. Audiocodes Ltd now has $486.41 million valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 4,163 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting

Analysts expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 26.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. E’s profit would be $1.14B giving it 13.21 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Eni S.p.A.’s analysts see -1.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 6,707 shares traded. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 19.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.44% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 06/03/2018 – SAIPEM CEO SAYS NEED TO DECIDE WHETHER TO DO SOMETHING “MORE STRUCTURAL” REGARDING ALLIANCE WITH AKER, COULD BE JOINT VENTURE; 09/05/2018 – ENI: OCHIGUFU RESULT ALLOWS PRODN ABOVE 150,000 B/D AT 15/06; 07/05/2018 – Cyprus-Egypt gas pipeline to cost $800 mln-$1 bln; 23/03/2018 – MAIRE TECNIMONT CEO SAYS BUSINESS IN IRAN ON HOLD, EXPECTS NO NEWS IN NEAR TERM; 27/04/2018 – Eni 1Q Rev EUR18.07B; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Rosneft, Eni fail to discover oil at Black Sea well; 06/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals strengthens in Med, stable in Baltic; 17/04/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.4 EUROS FROM 15.2 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – ENI SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENTS WITH ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 25/05/2018 – Eni Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Core Laboratories N.V.’s (NYSE:CLB) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company has market cap of $60.39 billion. The firm is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas activities in 44 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana, and Mozambique. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. It also supplies, trades, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AudioCodes Announces Second Quarter 2019 Reporting Date – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 254% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PM) stake by 62,000 shares to 78,000 valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 114,287 shares and now owns 13,113 shares. Spire Inc was reduced too.