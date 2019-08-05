$-0.63 EPS Expected for Dillard's, Inc. (DDS); Shorts at EISAI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ESALF) Raised By 0.28%

EISAI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ESALF) had an increase of 0.28% in short interest. ESALF’s SI was 1.71 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.28% from 1.70 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 17058 days are for EISAI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ESALF)’s short sellers to cover ESALF’s short positions. It closed at $52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 530.00% from last quarter's $-0.1 EPS. After having $2.77 EPS previously, Dillard's, Inc.'s analysts see -122.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 35,972 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500.

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.25 billion. The firm offers Halaven and Lenvima, an anticancer agent; Aloxi, an antiemetic agent; Aricept, a treatment for AlzheimerÂ’s disease; Fycompa, an antiepileptic agent; Methycobal for peripheral neuropathy treatment; BELVIQ for anti-obesity treatment; and LYRICA for neuropathic pain treatment. It has a 24.99 P/E ratio. It also provides Lunesta, a non-benzodiazepine hypnotic agent for insomnia treatment; Pariet, a proton pump inhibitor; HUMIRA, a human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody; and epilepsy franchise products, including Zonegran, Zebinix, Fycompa, and Inovelo, which are antiepileptic agents.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The company??s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank.