$0.63 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB); Profile of 2 Analysts Covering YY Inc. (YY)

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 14.86% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. BHLB’s profit would be $32.23 million giving it 12.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 276,476 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 20.63% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY has $97 highest and $7700 lowest target. $87’s average target is 19.65% above currents $72.71 stock price. YY had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Nomura. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura. Daiwa Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $97 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. See YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 3.33% more from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb, a New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Invesco Limited accumulated 650,001 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 209,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.04% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 81,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 3.81M shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Company has 0.69% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 490,601 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Moreover, Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Howe Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Victory Management Incorporated has 1.05M shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 17,256 shares. Westwood Gp reported 1.09 million shares.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $71,456 activity. DAVIES JOHN B had bought 260 shares worth $7,920 on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 1,050 shares valued at $30,632 was made by Prescott Wm Gordon on Friday, February 15.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.74 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 18 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.

The stock increased 4.33% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 1.78M shares traded or 59.81% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS