$0.63 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL); Shorts at Fsb Bancorp (FSBC) Raised By 52.94%

Fsb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) had an increase of 52.94% in short interest. FSBC’s SI was 2,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 52.94% from 1,700 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Fsb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s short sellers to cover FSBC’s short positions. The SI to Fsb Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.15%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 313 shares traded. FSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) has risen 7.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBC News: 23/04/2018 DJ FSB Bancorp Inc (New York), Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBC)

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $0.63 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. AXL’s profit would be $71.84M giving it 2.93 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 14.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 1.91M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M

More notable recent FSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The FSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 23, 2019, also Democratandchronicle.com with their article: “FSB Bancorp now listed on Nasdaq as ‘FSBC’ – Rochester Democrat and Chronicle” published on July 18, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Putnam Bancorp, Looking At A Buyout? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The London-based Libera Boys Choir Returns to the USA for Several Highly Anticipated Shows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate clients in Monroe County, New York. The company has market cap of $33.13 million. The firm accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It currently has negative earnings. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $841.60 million. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.