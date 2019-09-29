$0.63 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL); 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

Among 6 analysts covering Marriott International – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marriott International – Class A Common Stock has $14800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $135.50’s average target is 12.20% above currents $120.77 stock price. Marriott International – Class A Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Citigroup. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MAR in report on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13800 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. See Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $0.63 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.63 EPS. AXL's profit would be $70.60M giving it 3.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.'s analysts see 14.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 1.67M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.78 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 29.14 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 1,514 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 34,848 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Monetary Management Grp accumulated 0.08% or 1,525 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Yhb Investment stated it has 0.57% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 8,880 shares. Ionic Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,008 shares. British Columbia Mgmt accumulated 54,068 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pension has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 3.22 million shares traded or 88.02% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $893.10 million. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.